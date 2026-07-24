Employment Authority: DC Circ. Puts NLRB Doctrines At Risk
Law360 ( July 24, 2026, 10:17 PM EDT) -- Law360 Employment Authority covers the biggest employment cases and trends. Catch up this week with coverage on how a D.C. Circuit ruling could open NLRB doctrines to more challenges, how an EEOC data-collection debate exposed deep divisions within the agency and what a prominent wage and hour attorney had to say about major cases shaping California employment law....
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