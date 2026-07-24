Ex-Director Gets 18 Months For $1.2M Gambling Theft
By Justin Ballis ( July 24, 2026, 4:54 PM AEST) -- The NSW District Court sentenced steel supplier director Vickie Anne Vella to 18 months' imprisonment on Thursday after she withdrew over $1.2 million from the firm to gamble....
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