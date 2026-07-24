Dutch Engineer Gets €4.7B Unsolicited Approach From WSP

By Dawood Fakhir ( July 24, 2026, 4:46 PM BST) -- Arcadis said Friday that it has received an approximately €4.7 billion ($5.3 billion) offer from its Canadian rival WSP Global after the Dutch engineering consultancy rejected its roughly €4.4 billion approach, which "fundamentally undervalued the company and its future prospects."...
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