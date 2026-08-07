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Calif. OppFi Suit Outlines Key Criteria For Bank Partnerships

By Rachael Aspery, Scott Hyman and Robert Savoie ( August 7, 2026, 3:38 PM EDT) -- On May 19, the Superior Court of the State of California, County of Los Angeles, granted summary judgment in favor of Opportunity Financial LLC in its dispute with Clothilde Hewlett in her official capacity as commissioner of the state Department of Financial Protection and Innovation....

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