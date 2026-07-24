Fixed-Stay Student Visas May Add Burdens For Employers

By Britain Eakin ( July 24, 2026, 7:55 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration's new fixed-admission framework for foreign students has U.S. employers and universities thinking through new compliance obligations, with some companies contemplating tracking students' visa expiration dates and taking on their extension paperwork, attorneys tell Law360....
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