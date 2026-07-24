DOJ Says Colo. Tuition Laws Discriminate Against US Citizens

By Gina Kim ( July 24, 2026, 4:46 PM EDT) -- The state of Colorado and its education departments are breaking federal law by providing in-state tuition, scholarships and other postsecondary educational benefits to students without legal residency but do not offer the same benefits to out-of-state U.S. citizen students, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday in Colorado federal court....
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