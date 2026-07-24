World Cup National Bodies Get IRS Filing Requirement Waived

By Kevin Pinner ( July 24, 2026, 2:32 PM EDT) -- The Internal Revenue Service will waive a filing requirement for tax-exempt national soccer associations that participated in this year's FIFA World Cup if they lack income connected to the U.S. other than prize money, the agency said Friday....
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