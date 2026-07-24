Club Not Covered In Drunk Driving Injury Row, Insurer Says

By Hope Patti ( July 24, 2026, 5:39 PM EDT) -- An insurer said it has no duty to defend or indemnify the operator of a Massachusetts country club that is accused of overserving an intoxicated patron who was later injured in a crash, telling a Virginia federal court Friday that its policy's liquor liability exclusion eliminates any possibility of coverage....
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