Ala. State Bar Sets Guidance For Atty AI Use, Billing

By Emily Sawicki ( July 24, 2026, 2:30 PM EDT) -- The Alabama State Bar has released a formal opinion to guide attorneys on the ethical use of artificial intelligence, cautioning lawyers to be transparent with their clients about their use of AI to avoid unethically inflated billing while encouraging attorneys to utilize the evolving technology....
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