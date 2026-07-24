Fla. Panel To Prosecutors: 'Double-Check' Charging Docs

By Gina Kim ( July 24, 2026, 8:06 PM EDT) -- Florida appellate judges reversed a man's fentanyl trafficking conviction Friday after finding the substance found on him during a traffic stop was not fentanyl, but a fentanyl derivative, remarking, "'issues like this should be avoided by the state taking a moment to double-check its charging documents.'"...
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