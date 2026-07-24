IOC Won't Rule On Ethics Complaint Against FIFA President
By David Steele ( July 24, 2026, 5:21 PM EDT) -- The International Olympic Committee on Friday told an international human rights group that its complaint accusing FIFA president Gianni Infantino of political favoritism during the recent World Cup tournament would not be considered by its Ethics Commission....
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