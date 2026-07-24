'False Innuendo': Sanctioned Davis Wright Atty Rips Fee Bid

By Jeff Overley ( July 24, 2026, 10:20 PM EDT) -- A Davis Wright Tremaine LLP partner sanctioned for subpoena tactics is fiercely contesting a plaintiffs firm's six-figure fee bid, telling a California federal court that the request misleadingly cites alleged misconduct in separate litigation, reflecting a "naked attempt to prejudice the court's view of counsel."...
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