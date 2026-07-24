Disciplinary File Opened On Atty Repping Trump In IRS Fight
By James Boyle ( July 24, 2026, 4:22 PM EDT) -- A disciplinary file was opened recently on one of the attorneys representing President Donald Trump who helped him reach a deal with the Internal Revenue Service to settle a lawsuit that a Florida federal judge said was meant to "manipulate the judicial process."...
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