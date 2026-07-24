9th Circ. Revives Ex-Kaiser Worker's Vaccine Bias Suit

By Ben Adlin ( July 24, 2026, 9:00 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel Friday revived a former Kaiser Permanente employee's discrimination suit accusing The Permanente Medical Group Inc. of unlawfully firing her for refusing a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine, ruling that the worker adequately informed the company of the vaccine's conflict with her sincerely held religious beliefs....
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