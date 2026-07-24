11th Circ. Revives Challenge To Ga. Gun Carry Age Limits

By Kelcey Caulder ( July 24, 2026, 8:11 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit revived a challenge to a Georgia statute that prohibits adults under the age of 21 from obtaining weapons carry licenses and carrying handguns in public on Friday, sending the case back to a lower court to consider it in light of recent U.S. Supreme Court precedent....
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