2nd Circ. Partly Revives NYC Employee's Disability Case

By Hailey Konnath ( July 24, 2026, 11:20 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit Friday vacated a lower court's dismissal of a New York City employee's suit claiming the city failed to accommodate his disability, although it said the trial court was correct in tossing the employee's discrimination and retaliation claims....
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