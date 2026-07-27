Wells Fargo Finance Manager Drops Bias Suit Ahead Of Trial

By Hayley Fowler ( July 27, 2026, 5:01 PM EDT) -- A finance manager for Wells Fargo has ended her disability bias suit accusing the bank of discriminating against her after she sought to continue working from home to deal with health issues, cutting short the case ahead of a tentative September trial date....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.