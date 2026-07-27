Judge Refuses To Pause Coverage Fight Over Boy's Death
By Susan Smiley ( July 27, 2026, 3:43 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge ruled Friday that Nationwide Insurance may proceed with its declaratory judgment lawsuit against the Oxford Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Center and the parents of a 5-year-old boy killed at the facility, noting that the insurance coverage dispute addresses issues separate from pending state civil and criminal cases involving the center....
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