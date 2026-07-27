Apple Accused Of Trying To 'Stifle' £785M App Antitrust Claim
By Ronan Barnard ( July 27, 2026, 6:55 PM BST) -- Lawyers representing app developers suing Apple in a £785 million ($1 billion) group action accused the tech giant of trying to strangle the action by asking for "an oppressive level of disclosure" in a London antitrust tribunal Monday....
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