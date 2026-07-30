Key Post-Proposal Shifts Likely In CFPB Loss Mitigation Rule

By Allison Schoenthal and Becky Coleman ( July 30, 2026, 4:15 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's 2026 regulatory agenda contains an interesting development: After more than a year of near silence on the issue, the bureau plans to finalize Regulation X loss mitigation amendments first proposed in July 2024 under former Director Rohit Chopra....
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