New DHS Rule Will Speed Some Asylum Cases To Court

By Britain Eakin ( July 27, 2026, 5:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security unveiled a new regulation Monday allowing asylum officers to skip interviews if they determine someone is barred from, ineligible for or does not merit asylum and send those cases straight to immigration court....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.