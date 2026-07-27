SEC Fines Simplify $400K Over ETF Transaction Violations

By Katryna Perera ( July 27, 2026, 8:27 PM EDT) -- A Delaware-based registered investment adviser has agreed to pay a $400,000 fine to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to resolve claims that, among other things, it caused an affiliated trust to engage in prohibited transactions and separately caused one of its exchange-traded funds to exceed leverage thresholds for derivatives trading....
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