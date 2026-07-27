NC Contractor Pushes For Employee Retention Credit Refund

By Asha Glover ( July 27, 2026, 6:32 PM EDT) -- A mechanical contractor is entitled to a $600,000 tax refund for claimed employee retention tax credits, it told a North Carolina federal court, saying the credits may not have been paid because the White House's Department of Government Efficiency gutted the IRS....
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