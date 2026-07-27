Texas Ranchers Ask For Judgment In Cattle Fraud Scheme

By Spencer Brewer ( July 27, 2026, 5:38 PM EDT) -- Two ranching companies asked a Texas federal court for partial summary judgment in a suit alleging Hall Cattle Feeders LLC lost their cattle and refused to pay for it, saying the undisputed evidence shows that Hall breached federal agriculture law....
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