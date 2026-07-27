Cooley Owes $25.4M Judgment To NJ Biotech Co. Founder
By Brian Steele ( July 27, 2026, 7:23 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state court on Monday entered a $25.4 million judgment against Cooley LLP after a jury found the multinational firm had committed malpractice in its representation of a biotech founder who said his own lawyers assisted in shoving him out of his company....
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