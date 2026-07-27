Cannabis Store Owners Seek To Toss Most Claims In $5M Suit

By Zach Dupont ( July 27, 2026, 7:50 PM EDT) -- The owners of a chain of Colorado retail cannabis stores accused of owing more than $4.8 million in unpaid obligations asked a Colorado federal judge Friday to dismiss the bulk of claims against them and their business because, they said, many of the claims weren't sufficiently pled to clear even the lower standards required to survive dismissal....
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