11th Circ. Won't Revive Cop's Sex Harassment Lawsuit

By Kelcey Caulder ( July 27, 2026, 7:12 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit declined to revive a former detention deputy's sexual harassment and malicious prosecution lawsuit against two officers with the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, affirming a Florida district court's decision to free the sheriff and a sergeant from the suit....
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