AT&T Whistleblower Told To Cut Facts From Ethics Case Filing

By Sue Reisinger ( July 28, 2026, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Former AT&T in-house counsel and whistleblower Theodore Marcus has been asked to delete part of his response to professional misconduct charges pending against him in Washington, D.C., because the filing allegedly contains privileged information....
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