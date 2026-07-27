NY AG Says States Must Have Power To Police Crypto, Ethics

By Aislinn Keely ( July 27, 2026, 10:28 PM EDT) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James called on federal lawmakers Monday to amend a pending proposal to regulate crypto markets to give states more latitude to protect consumers, go after scammers and hold government officials like the president accountable for profiting from the industry....
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