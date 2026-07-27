ABA Says Feds' Susman Godfrey DQ Bid Is More Intimidation

By Lauren Berg ( July 27, 2026, 9:32 PM EDT) -- The American Bar Association on Monday urged the D.C. federal judge overseeing its lawsuit challenging 2025 executive orders targeting law firms to reject the Trump administration's bid to have Susman Godfrey LLP disqualified as plaintiffs' counsel, calling it the latest "effort to intimidate" the American legal profession....
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