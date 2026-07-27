Crypto Hedge Fund Manager Gets 3 Years For Tax Evasion

By Craig Clough ( July 27, 2026, 8:20 PM EDT) -- A crypto hedge fund manager who renounced his U.S. citizenship and moved to the Cayman Islands was sentenced to over three years in prison for tax evasion, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas said Monday....
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