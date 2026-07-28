Public Finance Pro Rejoins Greenberg Traurig In Houston
By Christine DeRosa ( July 28, 2026, 3:59 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP announced Tuesday that it has grown its public finance and infrastructure practice in Texas with the return of an attorney from Cantu Harden Montoya LLP....
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