Flawed NLRB Protections Can't Stop Case, Texas Judge Says

By Braden Campbell ( July 28, 2026, 6:08 PM EDT) -- National Labor Relations Board members' and judges' job protections are unconstitutional, but these flaws don't block the agency from prosecuting labor violations, a Texas federal judge said in a decision splitting with a recent ruling from a different district....
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