Senate Confirms Jay Clayton As National Intelligence Chief

By Madeline Lyskawa ( July 28, 2026, 8:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate voted Tuesday to confirm Jay Clayton as director of national intelligence, two weeks after Clayton, the former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, refused to answer who he thought won the 2020 election during his confirmation hearing....
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