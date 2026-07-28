Pa. Panel Narrows Test For Tax Exemption On Charities' Land

By Michael Nunes ( July 28, 2026, 5:14 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court panel held Tuesday that the Salvation Army was wrongly denied a real estate tax exemption for an outdoor retreat by the organization, saying that the entire property was operated in keeping with the group's charitable mission....
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