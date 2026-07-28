Queens Defenders Head Gets 3.5 Years For Looting The Nonprofit
By Pete Brush ( July 28, 2026, 7:17 PM EDT) -- A Brooklyn federal judge on Tuesday sentenced the former director of the Queens Defenders to more than 3.5 years in prison after the longtime attorney admitted to a course of embezzlement that destroyed the group dedicated to legal services for the poor....
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