Texas Justices Urged To Affirm Pasture Land Values

By Michael Nunes ( July 28, 2026, 2:14 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court should uphold the state comptroller's assessment values of pasture land, the comptroller argued, saying the high court should let lower court rulings stand finding that the local appraisal district failed to show why the value of the properties should be reduced....
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