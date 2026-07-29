AI Tops Advisers' 2026 Compliance Agenda, Survey Finds

By Sarah Jarvis ( July 29, 2026, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Artificial intelligence is overwhelmingly the top compliance priority for investment adviser firms, according to the results of a survey released Wednesday, with 85% of respondents identifying it as the hottest compliance topic for 2026, significantly up from the previous year....
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