10th Circ. Trims $20M Judgment In Wyo. Coal Royalty Row
By Tom Lotshaw ( July 29, 2026, 9:38 PM EDT) -- A Tenth Circuit panel said a Wyoming federal judge erred when she ordered Bridger Coal Co. to recalculate royalty payments to Wildcat Coal LLC going back to 1986 in a dispute over payments between 2016 and 2020....
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