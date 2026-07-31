Akerman Grows Franchise Team With Fox Rothschild Atty
By Andrea Keckley ( July 31, 2026, 2:56 PM EDT) -- Akerman LLP announced this week that it has welcomed a former Fox Rothschild LLP attorney who brings nearly two decades of experience as outside general corporate and franchise counsel to startup and established franchisors....
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