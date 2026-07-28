Nursing Facility Pays $15M In Calif. AG's Understaffing Suit

By Gina Kim ( July 28, 2026, 4:54 PM EDT) -- Sweetwater Care and its affiliates agreed to resolve the California attorney general's consumer protection suit alleging they understaffed their skilled nursing facilities in more than 14,000 instances, exposing patients to neglect, abuse and injury with delayed care, while the defendants accepted nearly $200 million from Medicare and Medi-Cal....
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