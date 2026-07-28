Wash. AG's Income Tax Repeal Ballot Language Challenged

By Rachel Riley ( July 28, 2026, 8:41 PM EDT) -- Political action committee Let's Go Washington on Monday launched a legal challenge to the Evergreen State attorney general's wording of a November ballot measure that would repeal a recently passed 9.9% tax on annual income above $1 million, claiming the summary is inaccurate and slanted in favor of the tax....
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