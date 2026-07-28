Mich. Jury Rejects Student's Title IX Claim

By Melanie Dorsey ( July 28, 2026, 4:14 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal jury found Tuesday that a Ypsilanti, Michigan, school district had actual knowledge of harassment reported by a student but concluded the alleged conduct was not severe and pervasive enough to trigger liability under Title IX, returning a verdict for the defense after fewer than two hours of deliberations. ...
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