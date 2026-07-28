11th Circ. Weighs Waiver In $12.2M Solar Farm Coverage Case

By Kelcey Caulder ( July 28, 2026, 6:36 PM EDT) -- An Eleventh Circuit panel grappled Tuesday with whether Zurich American Insurance Co. should be freed from a $12.2 million verdict finding it shortchanged a Georgia solar farm's storm damage claim, with one judge seeming to side with the farm's argument that a waiver of a flood deductible was possible....
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