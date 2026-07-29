Chinese, Indian Graphite Electrodes Face US Duties
By Jack McLoone ( July 29, 2026, 11:54 AM EDT) -- Chinese electrodes used for smelting are facing a triple-digit countervailing duty rate while such products from India may be hit with lower rates after preliminary findings by the U.S. Department of Commerce on Wednesday that they are benefiting from government subsidies....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.