Insurers Owe $10M For Ethanol Kickback Award, Ag Co. Says

By Danielle Ferguson ( July 29, 2026, 6:14 PM EDT) -- The owner of an agricultural management company said liability insurers owed more than $10 million in damages for what he and the company paid toward an arbitration award in a dispute alleging a pay-to-play kickback scheme, saying the insurers improperly applied exclusions and appointed ill-prepared counsel....
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