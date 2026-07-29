State Dept. Want To Expand Grounds To End J-1 Programs
By Britain Eakin ( July 29, 2026, 7:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of State rolled out a proposal Wednesday to allow the agency and J-1 visa sponsors to terminate an individual's program if they do unauthorized work or provide false information during their program or the application process....
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