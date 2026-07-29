Insurer Says It Won't Cover $10M Bias Award Against HR Org.

By Patrick Hoff ( July 29, 2026, 3:23 PM EDT) -- An insurance company urged a Virginia federal judge to rule that it doesn't have to cover a $10 million award won by a former Society for Human Resources Management employee who sued the association for race bias, arguing the applicable policy doesn't cover punitive damages based on deliberate actions....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.