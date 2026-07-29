UAW Hopeful Can't Add Name To Union Election Ballot
By Katherine Smith ( July 29, 2026, 6:02 PM EDT) -- The Michigan federal judge presiding over a case involving a United Auto Workers corruption scandal has rejected a union member's bid to be included on the ballot in an upcoming officers' election, ruling that Bell failed to show that a court-appointed monitor's refusal to add her to the ballot violated a consent decree or federal law....
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