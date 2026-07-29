Conn. Panel Says No Mistrial After 'Known Felon' Remark
By Parker Quinlan ( July 29, 2026, 6:22 PM EDT) -- The Connecticut Appellate Court has ruled that a man convicted of conspiracy to commit murder was not entitled to a mistrial just because a police detective's testimony that DNA evidence in the case matched a profile for a "known felon."...
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